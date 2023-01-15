Sailing: New Zealand win inaugural S’pore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – New Zealand were crowned champions of the inaugural Singapore Sail Grand Prix as they finished ahead of Denmark and Australia in Sunday’s three-boat winner-takes-all final at East Coast Park.

The odds were against New Zealand, who had gone into the regatta four points down after they were penalised for making contact with United States in a practice race on Thursday. But their crew produced a dominant performance to claim the team’s third win of the season.

The Kiwis’ victory in Singapore keeps the pressure on current leaders Australia in the SailGP championship leaderboard with two more events in Sydney and Christchurch before the competition’s grand final in San Francisco in May. Two-time champions Australia lead with 68 points, with New Zealand nine points behind. Great Britain are third on 54 points.

The Singapore Sail Grand Prix is the hydrofoiling series’ first event in South-east Asia. The US$1 million (S$1.34 million) competition is currently in its third season and features the world’s best catamaran sailors. It will return to the Republic for the next two seasons as part of a three-year deal.

The second day of racing saw teams return to their usual six-person configuration after they dropped to four-person crews on Saturday owing to light wind conditions at East Coast Park.

While Australia had gone into the second day top of the leaderboard with 18 points, they got off to a disastrous start in the third race of the Singapore Grand Prix and were relegated to the back of the nine-team fleet after being penalised for an early start.

Switzerland, who joined the series this season, went on to claim their first-ever SailGP race win.

The fourth race was won by the Danish team, who qualified for their first final since the Copenhagen SailGP in August 2022, to top the standings, with Australia and New Zealand the other two teams to make the final.