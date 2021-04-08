Sailing: Lo and Ng book Olympic berths for Singapore at the Asian qualifiers in Oman

SINGAPORE - National sailor Ryan Lo and windsurfer Amanda Ng have secured Olympic quota spots for the Republic in their respective classes after they both finished first at the Asian qualifiers in Oman on Thursday (April 8).

Lo had virtually sealed the quota spot at the Tokyo Games before the final day of the April 1-8 Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.

His seventh-place finish in the Laser Standard medal race saw the 24-year-old wrap up the competition with 31 nett points, well ahead of India's Vishnu Saravanan (53), who clinched the second and final Olympic berth.

Ng's quest for a quota place at the Olympics went down to the final day and she booked it by coming in first in the medal race to finish in pole position in the RS:X women's class.

Her tally of 17 points put her in front of the Philippines' Charizanne Napa (24) and India's Ishwariya Ganesh (37).

Lo and Ng will be nominated by the Singapore Sailing Federation by virtue of being the top local sailors at the Asian qualifiers.

If the nomination is approved by the Singapore National Olympic Council, Ng, 27, could become the second Singapore woman windsurfer to compete at the Olympics after Audrey Yong, who represented the Republic in the event at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

At the Rio Games, Ng finished 20th in the women's 470 with Jovina Choo.

Compatriots Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low have already earned Singapore a place in the 49erFX event after they came in 15th at the Hyundai 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in 2019.

As the Olympic berth was secured at a World Championship, nominations for the 49erFX class will be done based on the results of 2019's 49er and 49erFX European and World Championships.