Sailing: Griselda Khng and Olivia Chen get six-figure sponsorship boost from DBS

SINGAPORE - Sailors Griselda Khng and Olivia Chen's Olympic campaign received a boost on Wednesday (April 25) as DBS announced a six-figure cash sponsorship to fund the duo's training needs towards the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The sponsorship will see the bank collaborate with Khng and Chen on a series of community events and social media engagements from 2018 to 2020. The pair are currently training full time in Barcelona.

Khng, 26, represented Singapore at the Rio Olympics in 2016 with Sara Tan in the 49er FX women's race, where they finished 15th out of 20 teams. She said: "Sailing has taught me to never give up and this journey has been very rewarding. With DBS' support, I am even more determined to perform my best at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020."

Chen added: "Besides passion and hard work, support from our families and the community is equally important. They keep us motivated every day. We are glad to have DBS' support and we hope other young athletes will be inspired to pursue what they love."

The 23-year-old, a former national 21-and-under netball player, first trained with Khng in November 2016 as the latter was seeking a new partner after Tan decided to stop sailing and complete her studies.

DBS will also support them in their post-competitive career as part of the spexBusiness programme. It has been a partner in the scheme since 2014.

Said Sim S.Lim, DBS' Singapore country head: "The resilience, passion and spirit of excellence of the next generation of athletes are an inspiration to all of us. Griselda and Olivia have big ambitions in sailing and they have been working very hard despite facing challenges along the way.

"We are so pleased to support them in their journey towards their biggest goal - the Tokyo Olympics in 2020."

The bank, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, also recently announced a seven-figure partnership with Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling.

The three athletes will be part of the upcoming DBS Marina Regatta, which will take place at The Promontory@Marina Bay over two weekends on May 26-27 and June 2-3.

Visit www.dbsmarinaregatta.com for more information.