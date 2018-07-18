Sailing: Daniel Hung and Simone Chen win titles at world youth championships

SINGAPORE - National sailors Daniel Hung and Simone Chen won gold at the Laser 4.7 Youth World Championships in Poland on Tuesday (July 17), clinching titles in the boys' division and girls' Under-16 division respectively.

The six-day competition, which took place in Gdynia, saw 430 youth sailors from around the world take part.

Said 17-year-old Daniel, who will make his Asian Games debut in Indonesia next month: "Conditions and wind were pretty tricky. Alertness, consistency and hard work helped me to achieve my results."

SingaporeSailing president Lincoln Chee hailed the performance of Daniel and 15-year-old Simone as a "tremendous achievement".

He added: "With the right support and individual talent, our sailors have demonstrated that they have what it takes to perform at the world stage."