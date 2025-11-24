Sailing–Black Foils ready to strike in Abu Dhabi finale

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling attends an interview ahead of the 37th America's Cup Match in Barcelona, Spain October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Albert Gea

New Zealand's Black Foils are riding a wave of quiet confidence into SailGP's season finale, with skipper Peter Burling declaring his team exactly where they want to be as the championship showdown looms in Abu Dhabi.

After a rollercoaster campaign that delivered two event wins and consistent fleet racing performances, the Kiwis head to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final with something they have craved all year - precious training time.

"We're super excited… it's been a really cool season for us," Burling said. "We've definitely hit ups and downs, but… we kind of feel like we're in a really good spot heading into the final."

The Black Foils will face their third championship decider in Abu Dhabi's notoriously tricky waters, where light winds and technical racing could prove decisive. But there is a wildcard this time as SailGP's new 27.5-metre wing makes its debut at the Grand Final.

"I'm really excited to see how these boats perform," Burling said. "It's another new configuration. It's about who adapts the quickest and nails it."

While other teams brace for major roster shake-ups in the new Athlete Transfer era, New Zealand has doubled down on stability and youth development.

The addition of young Kiwi sailor Leo Takahashi this season has injected fresh energy into the group, according to Burling, who confirmed the team intends to keep its lineup intact.

SailGP is a global, league-style sailing championship in which national teams race identical, high-tech F50 foiling catamarans that can exceed 50 knots, creating high-speed contests decided by precision and data analytics as well as seamanship.

Backed by Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, the series runs multiple grands prix each season in major coastal cities, with cumulative points determining finalists who compete for a season-ending winner-takes-all prize.

The season-ender takes place in Abu Dhabi from November 29-30. Britain lead the SailGP standings on 85 points, ahead of New Zealand’s Black Foils on 82 with Australia’s Flying Roos close behind on 80. REUTERS