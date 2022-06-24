Sailaway With Me will be cruising at the finish

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) ECLAIR was only run out of it late on debut. With improvement, she looks the one to beat. (1) ANTONIO AUGUSTA and (2) BAVARIAN JET need to improve to win but are capable of earning some minor money. (11) SUGARBERRY is well drawn. She is improving and should contest the finish again.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) COASTAL PATH showed promise when winning on debut. That was on a soft track though. (2) KHAYA'S HOPE has been disappointing since scoring nicely on debut. He tends to hang in his races which makes it tough for his rider. He does have ability though. (3) SAND BANK is improving and won full of running last time. The Sharon Kotzen-trained pair of (5) INDY VIEW and (6) LE BONHEUR put in pleasing debuts and deserve the utmost respect.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) MARADIVA has already been runner-up in three of his starts. He could do so at any time. This could be it. (3) ABSOLU NOIR was a disappointment last time but is speedy. A winning chance. (9) MISS ROSE could earn some minor money. Watch the betting on the two newcomers from the Alan Greeff yard, (11) SOUTH WESTER and (12) YAMAYA.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) SAILAWAY WITH ME has been finishing her races off nicely. She could be ready to score. (1) JAPAN APPROVAL, one of three Gavin Smith-trained runners, did not show much on her local debut. Vast improvement is likely, but she needs lots of it to go the longer distance. (5) ALASTRIONA showed promise on debut and is likely to be a lot smarter. Watch the betting also on stable companion (9) VICKEYNEKI.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) CHLORIS is in good form and should fight out the finish. (3) MISS OTIS could show improvement. (8) TAMIL TIGER is clearly better than his disappointing last run and would not be a surprise winner. (18) MAIDEN'S COVE is a reserve but has a winning chance if making it into the line-up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MOON GAME and (2) SEATTLE BEAT do not always show their best form but are clearly not out of it. One of them could win. (3) BOLD RESOLVE has shown good improvement with blinkers. He is usually slowly away but is capable of a strong finish. (5) BUTTERCUP is improving and won well last time.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) TWICE TO HEAVEN was not disgraced when third last time. She could do much better against this lot. (2) ALADO'S PRIDE and (7) FAT CIGAR both prefer the turf and could pop up. (4) GOLD ROCK is course-and-distance suited. He ran a good race last time. (8) JACK AND GINGER is in good heart and deserves respect.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) PARIS OPERA is clearly better than her last run suggests. She could bounce back to score. (1) PAM'S PRINCESS is in good form, winning her last start. She should be right there. (7) ANGEL DEB'S could be better than rated, but we will see how she goes in this race. (15) MI AMI BEACH won full of running on debut. The filly must be considered.