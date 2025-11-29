Sagacious Life set for two-in-a-row

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Pierre Ng-trained Sagacious Life (Britney Wong), winning the Class 2 Panasonic Cup Handicap (1,600m) on debut at Sha Tin on Oct 26. He will be aiming to double the score with jockey James McDonald up in Race 7 on Nov 30.

Race 1 (1,000m)

2 Sight Hermoso took a big step forward from his debut sixth to score impressively second-up by a length. The John Size-trained four-year-old looked progressive in the way he lengthened late and continued through the line. He has ratings in hand.

5 Cap Liner, who finished third on debut, has trialled well since and draws a far more favourable part of the track. That gives him every chance to turn the tables or at least make his presence felt.

11 Smart Golf debuts for the Frankie Lor yard and is one of eight newcomers in this field. His trials have all been tidy enough to suggest he can be competitive straight away.

12 Viva Firecracker is another first starter who may be overlooked in the market, but has shown enough in his work to indicate he can run a good race.

Race 2 (1,400m)

3 Colourful Winner finally gets conditions to suit. He has been battling wide draws all season, and now steps into Class 5 for the first time with barrier 3 and a key upgrade to Zac Purton. This is his best chance yet to break through.

7 My Flying Angel won well three starts back and has since been forced to concede ground from wide gates, but yet has still been finishing off well. A good draw brings him right back into the mix.

4 Bling Bling Genius has been well supported at the foot of Class 4 and now finds a far more suitable assignment dipping into Class 5. He is well placed to improve sharply.

10 Ka Ying Power finally struck gold at start 21. The race shape will likely give him another chance to run into the finish.

Race 3 (1,200m)

9 Glaciated profiles well on the quick seven-day turnaround. He stuck on well for fourth in a genuinely run 1,400m race on turf off a hot speed. His earlier third on this track and trip reads even better for an all-weather return.

3 Thunder Price has been knocking on the door since joining Jamie Richards, posting two placings. He has drawn for every chance to convert if he is up to the task.

2 Rezeki continues to trending the right way since easing down the ratings into Class 4 producing two encouraging runs. Third-up with James McDonald aboard looks a fair upgrade.

12 Winning Machine needs luck from barrier 12 but his recent efforts have been sound. He gets one last look at Class 4, on a light weight, before dipping into Class 5.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Ever Luck produced one of the standout debut wins of the season, still putting them away despite skidding wide around the bend. He looks a genuine talent and, with barrier 1 handing him the perfect rail run second-up, he is well placed to remain unbeaten.

7 Majestic Valour debuts for Pierre Ng with Purton aboard. His trials have been sharp and professional, showing he is good enough to make an impact first-up.

11 Enjoy Golf improved sharply when ridden cold last start, closing strongly into fifth over 1,000m. Stretching to 1,200m from a kind draw gives him another chance to progress.

3 Golden Dream appeals coming to Sha Tin after a fast-finishing seventh on debut at Happy Valley where the race shape offered him no help. He should improve with that experience.

Race 5 (1,600m)

5 Audacious Pursuit announced himself as a future winner after his first mile run, where he was beaten by just a head by The Auspicious. He maps far more cleanly from an inside draw and looks primed to go one better.

8 The Golden Knight continues to trend the right way. He has been getting back and closing strongly in both runs this season. Third-up rising to the mile ticks the boxes.

9 Smart Fat Cat draws perfectly in barrier 2 and gains Purton, which looks ideal after several encouraging 1,400m runs where he has lacked clear air late. He is ready to improve with a softer trip.

6 Gloriastar has shown talent in two starts and is progressing well but barrier 12 is a genuine map knock. He still has claims.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Mr Energia is far better judged on his earlier 1,200m form. Nothing went right over 1,650m last start where he blundered and pulled up with lacerations. Returning to his proven trip, drawing barrier 2 and mapping for the perfect run, he is right back in the conversation.

6 Blazing Wind shapes as the main danger. He draws the pole and will settle handy. He has already shown his liking for this track and trip, with a win and a close second to Mr Energia.

4 Super Joy N Fun produced a boilover on his first attempt at this course and distance, but it was no fluke. He gets another suitable race shape to run on late.

2 Must Go maps ideally stalking the speed and continues to race well enough to be given a chance in this company.

Race 7 (1,600m)

3 Sagacious Life announced himself as a Derby prospect with that shock debut win and everything since points toward him backing it up. His trial between runs was excellent, while his draw is ideal with a genuine tempo expected. He gets every opportunity to confirm he is the real deal.

4 Steps Ahead is better for getting back to the mile and his run two back behind Sagacious Life carried real merit – given the extra work he did on the pace. A softer run puts him right in the finish.

2 Hong Lok Golf has not quite hit the mark in two runs this campaign but has not been beaten far. Barrier 1 hands Harry Bentley options – likely quieter tactics this time.

5 Lo Rider returns to Sha Tin after two Valley runs, first a strong win then an excuse-ridden second-up run. He can bounce back.

Race 8 (1,000m)

3 Lady’s Choice is dropping to 1,000m for the first time. His 1,200m form lines are elite, splitting Tomodachi Kokoroe first-up before a late-fading fourth to Patch Of Stars. With gate speed he can use barrier 14 to his advantage.

2 Magic Control gets plenty in his favour – a class drop, a return to his preferred course and distance and James McDonald taking over. Barrier 13 also puts him in the sweet lane.

12 Crimson Flash resumed with authority over this track and trip. While Class 2 is a fresh test, he looks a nice horse with more to come this season.

4 Colourful King has put up two excellent seconds this term and can figure again – although barrier 2 is not the ideal draw down the straight and he needs early luck to stay in the right lane.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 New Future Folks is worth another look with the tongue tie back on and pacifiers added. He overdid it on the speed over 1,400m last start and compounded. The booking of McDonald catches the eye.

6 Super Strong Kid is a talented four-year-old on an upward curve. Barrier 1 sets him up perfectly to go one better – after a game second on his first 1,200m attempt, where the slow tempo was against him. His trial since was decent and he gets every chance.

5 Alpha Strike impressed winning down the straight on debut and should enjoy a soft run second-up – stretching to 1,200m from an inside draw.

12 Lightness Of Music pulled up with blood in the trachea when beaten soundly first-up at odds-on. Forgive that run and expect a much better race by a horse who was widely tipped to head higher this season.

Race 10 (1,600m)

12 Blazing Wukong appeals on the quick back-up – rising to the mile and coming into a low draw. He was never in the hunt from a wide draw last week in an on-pace dominated race. Yet, his late surge into sixth, beaten only ½-length, was one of the runs of the meeting.

1 Beauty Bolt is a progressive four-year-old heading firmly toward the Classic Series. After several fitness-builders and luckless runs, he finally put it together with an impressive win and looks set to continue climbing.

7 Dazzling Fit is another with Classic Series ambitions. He strips fitter for the first-up run and should appreciate the mile, but barrier 14 looks the query.

6 Uranus Star made improvement second-up when leading throughout to score at Happy Valley. Back to Sha Tin with barrier 1, he can give another honest account.