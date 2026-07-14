Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - England Press Conference - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2026 England head coach Brendon McCullum during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

July 14 - Sacked England test coach Brendon McCullum apologised for the team's results during his tenure on Monday, saying he had failed to deliver the success the side wanted.

The 44-year-old was appointed in 2022 shortly after Ben Stokes became test captain and oversaw a period of aggressive, attacking cricket dubbed 'Bazball'.

However, England lost 20 of their 49 tests, including seven of their last nine, with McCullum at the helm, and failed to win a five-test series against either Australia or India.

"It's a results business and, unfortunately, we weren't able to get the results we wanted and for that I'm sorry," McCullum told BBC Sport.

"India and Australia are the marquee series and if you don't win those you haven't quite been able to achieve what you wanted to.

"We achieved some good stuff over the four years but, fundamentally, the results didn't live up to it at the back end, hence the decision was made."

McCullum's departure followed England's 2-1 home series defeat by New Zealand last month, and came days after Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pressure had been mounting since England came under scrutiny after a 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, while a series of off-field incidents also raised questions about the team's culture.

"Australia, we didn't get the outcome we wanted there," said former New Zealand skipper McCullum.

"We obviously got beat by a good New Zealand side and that heaps more pressure on the results. At some stage, someone has to be responsible for that. I'll put my hand up and will wear that."

McCullum will remain head coach of England's white-ball teams through 2027. REUTERS