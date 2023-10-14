Singapore to face Thailand in Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup final

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s hopes of retaining the men’s Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup will face a severe test when they face Thailand in the final at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday.

The Thais, who cruised to a 4-1 win over South Korea in Friday’s semi-finals, have beaten the Republic in their last three meetings and Thailand coach Kenneth Koh will be seeking a fourth win on the trot even though nearly half of his squad are made up of youth and developmental players.

“This is a different squad where I prioritise other aspects other than just results,” said Koh, a Singaporean. “Obviously as players, the aim is always to go and try to win. I am positive my players will be eager and ready to do exactly that.”

“The Singapore team looked good and hungry to win on home soil. As for us, it will be a good opportunity nonetheless to see how our younger players and debutants step up to the occasion.”

The Thais had started off strongly, opening their account within two minutes. A Veerasak Pimpa brace then extended their lead to 3-0. Kim Yong-tae pulled one back for the South Koreans in the third period but Thailand captain Pawat Thaidit made it 4-1.

Also making the final was the Singapore A team, who defeated Singapore B 7-3 in a fiery second semi-final. The A team comprised mainly senior players, with U-19 players dominating the B team.

For 60 minutes, friendship was put aside as both sides battled it out for bragging rights. The Singapore A team stormed into a 4-0 lead in 13 minutes, before the B team pulled one back.

The teams battled very fiercely in the second period, with several players sent sprawling to the ground by strong body tackles. The B team managed to narrow the deficit to 4-3 but three goals in five minutes in the third period sealed the spot in the final for the senior side.

Singapore assistant coach Syazni Ramlee lauded the winning mindset from both sets of players, saying: “It was a really exciting game, the start was very close. The mentality of wanting to win and go to the finals that the B team had was amazing.

“In training, it has been very competitive, they know the strengths and weaknesses of each other, so it was a matter of who wants it more.”

Singapore A captain Thaddeus Tan said his side managed to calm their nerves down in an intense match and give them a good fight.

“Eventually, we managed to get to the final,” he added. “So for that, I’m very proud. But kudos to the B team’s boys as well, they really put up a good fight.”

On meeting Thailand in the final, Tan said: “We faced them a couple of times. But the difference now is that we have a few changes, new additions to our sport, younger players.

“We are very, very good, technically a lot better. So we are looking forward to the fight. At the end of the day, we are just going to try to play our best game, reduce our mistakes and go according to the coach’s plan. This is what we envisioned to do. And hopefully with that process, we can get the right outcome.”

Singapore had won the last edition of the AOFC Cup, which was held in 2019 in the Philippines, by beating a young Thai side 17-1 in the final.