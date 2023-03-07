S’pore Sailing to move out of its home at East Coast Park after over 20 years

The National Sailing Centre will move out of its East Coast Park premises in 2024. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
41 min ago
SINGAPORE – After over two decades, the sailing fraternity will bid farewell to East Coast Park with Singapore Sailing moving out of its home at East Coast Park.

The lease for the National Sailing Centre’s (NSC) current premises ends in early 2024 and owing to plans for the “Long Island”, the national sports association is considering other locations to house its operations. The project is a reclaimed island along the south-eastern coast from Marina East to Changi to offer protection against floods and rising sea levels.

