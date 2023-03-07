S’pore Sailing to move out of its home at East Coast Park after over 20 years

SINGAPORE – After over two decades, the sailing fraternity will bid farewell to East Coast Park with Singapore Sailing moving out of its home at East Coast Park.

The lease for the National Sailing Centre’s (NSC) current premises ends in early 2024 and owing to plans for the “Long Island”, the national sports association is considering other locations to house its operations. The project is a reclaimed island along the south-eastern coast from Marina East to Changi to offer protection against floods and rising sea levels.