S’pore’s Kareena Sashikumar, 10, caps off successful month with Indian Junior Open silver

SINGAPORE – Fresh off her gold medal triumph at the South-east Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Bangkok, Singaporean Kareena Sashikumar followed it up by winning a silver at the Indian Junior Squash Open two weeks later.

The 10-year-old top seed finished second in the girls’ Under-11 event in Indore on May 27, when she was defeated by home favourite and second seed Divyanshi Jain 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-8).

This is the second consecutive year that she had lost to the same opponent in the final.

Despite falling at the final hurdle, Kareena was pleased with her performances at the tournament.

“I am very happy and thankful, and will work harder to do better next time,” the Farrer Park Primary School pupil said.

“I was hoping to reach the finals and win, but I fell short and I will learn from this. The tournament showed my coach and I the areas to work on, and I will keep working hard to improve and do better.”

The Indian Open was also challenging for Kareena as she faced three local players en route to the final.

Admitting that it was tough going up against opponents backed by the home crowd, she added: “I had to learn to get used to the new courts and different players.”

It has been a good month for the youngster, who posted her second podium finish in May, just 15 days after her victory in Thailand. She said: “I’m blessed with good support by my family and coaches, and the opportunity to train and compete in a sport I love.”

Newly appointed national coach Jamie Hickox noted that it has been an “incredible month” for Kareena, adding: “Winning the silver in India is another example of the continued cycle of success Kareena has enjoyed at such a young age.

“Kareena’s potential is unlimited. Performing so well this early in her career suggests many successes to come, which bodes very well for squash in Singapore.”

She will next compete in the Lion City Junior Open and Penang Junior Open in the coming weeks. “I hope to work hard and do well, then get back to training hard after that and prepare for tournaments at the end of the year,” she added.