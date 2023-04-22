S’pore’s indoor skydivers clinch two golds at FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s indoor skydivers put up a stellar performance to claim two golds, one silver and one bronze at the April 19-22 FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships in Slovakia.

Kyra Poh, 21, beat out 19 other competitors at Hurricane Factory Tatralandia to win the solo freestyle open category, which featured both male and female athletes. Poh, who finished with a five-round total of 73.2 points, pipped Poland’s Maja Kuczynska by a 0.7 margin, while Latvia’s Toms Ivans was third on 70.5 points.

This is Poh’s first gold in this competition. In the last edition in 2019, she narrowly missed out on the title in the same event after losing a jump-off round to Germany’s Rafael Schwaiger.

In the dynamic two-way junior category, the Republic’s Kai Minejima Lee and Vera Poh, both 13, teamed up to win gold on their tournament debut. The duo defeated United States in the final after topping the charts in the qualifier round that featured five pairs.

Kai also clinched silver in the solo freestyle junior category after finishing 0.9 points behind Hungary’s Mate Feith who scored 67.9.

In the other events, Choo Yixuan, Poh and Jordan Lee combined with Czech competitor Tobias Chaloupka for bronze in the dynamic four-way open category after beating France in the third-place play-off.

Lee then teamed up with Chaloupka to finish sixth in the dynamic two-way category.