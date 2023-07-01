S’pore’s Anne Fernandez takes swing at collegiate golf as she heads to Auburn University

SINGAPORE – It did not take Anne Fernandez long to figure out that she wanted to make a career out of golf and at the age of 12, she moved over 17,000km away from Singapore to the Bahamas with her older sister Margaret after being offered a scholarship at the Albany Academy.

After five years there under the tutelage of coach Jon Hearn whose proteges include former world No. 1 Justin Rose, Anne, 17, is headed to the United States where she will enroll in Auburn University in September 2024.

The Alabama-based university became an obvious choice for the junior at Winsor School after she spoke to head coach Melissa Luellen.

The chance to compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I – the highest level of college competition in the United States – was also why Anne picked Auburn.

“When I was in Singapore, I always thought that the US was so far out of reach and then I moved when I was 12 and I started seeing that opportunity was available,” said Anne, who will be on a full athletic scholarship at Auburn.

“College golf is really good because a lot of people rush to go into the LPGA or PGA but when you’re in college and in a very good school like Auburn and you’re surrounded by girls who share a common goal of being the best golfer in college or trying to go to the LPGA. You get motivated because it can be very hard on your own.”

While leaving home came with its challenges as she felt homesick in the first year away, living alone with her sister, who is now a Sophomore at Indiana University, in the Bahamas also taught Anne to be independent and is an experience that she does not regret.

She said: “When I left my primary school, a lot of people said, ‘Oh my god, you still haven’t taken your PSLE’ but it was definitely an opportunity I did not miss.

“It came out of nowhere – I got a scholarship there and it came about just before my PSLE which was very last minute because I had to tell my school I’m not going to be in Singapore anymore. My mum had to pull my sister and I out of school, but it’s the best decision she has ever made for me.

“Living away from home and doing it on your own, there are days where you’re not as motivated but on the days when I’m on season and when it all clicks, when all your hard work pays off, it’s good.”

In 2022, Anne won three world amateur golf ranking junior events in the US and in 2023, got her first taste of the professional scene as she competed as an amateur at the Aramco Team Series Singapore in March.

At the Hero World Challenge in December 2022, Anne had the chance to watch sta golfers like Tony Finau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa up close as she was a walking scorer at the event in the Bahamas.

All these experiences have only served as motivation for Anne, who has her sights set on playing on the LPGA one day. She also hopes to be the first women to win on the men’s Tour.

She said: “It would be nice for a woman to show up and show the boys we can be as good as they are and that there’s no reason why there’s not as many viewers in women’s golf or stuff like that.

“They should do more tournaments (Volvo Scandinavian Mixed where Sweden’s Linn Grant became the first woman to win an official event on the DP World Tour) like that because that just pushes both games in the right direction.”