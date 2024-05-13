S’pore’s 1951 Asian Games swimming champion Lionel Chee says dedication was key to success

SINGAPORE – When he arrived in New Delhi for the inaugural Asian Games, former national swimmer Lionel Chee was taken aback by the water temperature during the first day of training.

Now aged 92, he does not remember much from his sporting career, but vividly recalls that experience in March 1951.

Speaking to The Straits Times a day before the Singapore Aquatics’ 85th anniversary gala dinner on May 10, when he was inducted into the association’s inaugural Hall of Fame, Chee said: “We had pins and needles on our bodies because the water was so cold. But we just had to adapt, no choice.”

And adapt was exactly what he and the rest of the Singaporean 4x100m freestyle relay team – Neo Chwee Kok, Barry Mitchell and Wiebe Wolters – did, as the quartet bagged a gold medal, one of five titles at the Games.

Chee said: “It was an honour and pride for us.”

He remains an icon in the history of Singapore sports, being one of the rare athletes who has won medals at the 1951 Asiad in different disciplines. He also clinched silver medals in the men’s water polo event and the 3x100m medley relay with Neo and Tan Hwee Hock.

As Chee strolled into the Raffles City Convention Centre at a slow pace, walking stick in hand, he was all smiles. Undoubtedly a legend in his own right, he is the only surviving member from the relay teams.