S’pore’s 1951 Asian Games swimming champion Lionel Chee says dedication was key to success

SINGAPORE – When he arrived in New Delhi for the inaugural Asian Games, former national swimmer Lionel Chee was taken aback by the water temperature during the first day of training.
Now aged 92, he does not remember much from his sporting career, but vividly recalls that experience in March 1951.
Speaking to The Straits Times a day before the Singapore Aquatics’ 85th anniversary gala dinner on May 10, when he was inducted into the association’s inaugural Hall of Fame, Chee said: “We had pins and needles on our bodies because the water was so cold. But we just had to adapt, no choice.”
And adapt was exactly what he and the rest of the Singaporean 4x100m freestyle relay team – Neo Chwee Kok, Barry Mitchell and Wiebe Wolters – did, as the quartet bagged a gold medal, one of five titles at the Games.
Chee said: “It was an honour and pride for us.”
He remains an icon in the history of Singapore sports, being one of the rare athletes who has won medals at the 1951 Asiad in different disciplines. He also clinched silver medals in the men’s water polo event and the 3x100m medley relay with Neo and Tan Hwee Hock.
As Chee strolled into the Raffles City Convention Centre at a slow pace, walking stick in hand, he was all smiles. Undoubtedly a legend in his own right, he is the only surviving member from the relay teams.
Chee, born in Singapore in 1931, attended a Japanese school during World War II.
He started swimming when he was 16, and joined the Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) as the subscription fee was affordable.
“I got into swimming and I liked it very much,” he said. “I did all my swimming there, training under coach Kee Soon Bee.”
On juggling his time between swimming and water polo, he said most of his teammates enjoyed playing the game every weekend and they could “field two or three teams”.
Chee, who served in the Singapore Police Force from 1952 to 1981, added: “Swim training was held every day, whereas we trained for water polo only every Sunday, for around four hours… During the day, I’m occupied with work. In the evenings, that’s when I trained.”
He cited the commitment to training and pride in representing Singapore as factors behind his success.
“You have to train hard to succeed,” he said. “Dedicate yourself to the sport. It’s a matter of hard work and training to excel.”
Recalling his historic relay gold, Chee said the prowess of Neo, who won three other golds at the 1951 Asiad (400m, 800m, 1,500m free), was a motivating factor.
“We were friends, and no doubt he was the best at that time,” he said. “We tried to be faster than him, but he was always better.”
Another unforgettable moment was when he became the flag bearer at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. He said: “I was proud to represent Singapore, marching into the stadium with the flag and the Singapore team.”
In Melbourne, he also witnessed the violent “Blood In The Water” match between Hungary and the former Soviet Union, which was marred by fights among the water polo players on the back of the political conflict between the two countries.
He recounted: “Water polo is a rough sport. Instead of playing the ball, they played the man.”
Chee also cherished the memories of the annual meetings with the Penang Chinese Swimming Club.
He said: “One year they’ll travel here, the next we’ll go there. (My favourite thing was) the friendships that we made.”
Looking back, he admitted his pride at representing the CSC. “It was everything to me... The club used to produce the best swimmers, and I had to do the best I could (to go for competitions).”
When asked how the national water polo men’s team, who regained their SEA Games gold in 2023 after relinquishing their 54-year stranglehold on the title in 2019, could further improve, Chee said that Singapore needed “more dedicated swimmers to play”.
“The good swimmers today don’t play water polo,” he added.