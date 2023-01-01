S’pore athletes give back to community through sport

SINGAPORE – Pearlyn Koh may be busy juggling commitments as a full-time student and national table tennis player, but that has not stopped her from taking time out of her schedule to give back to the community.

Since 2019, the first-year business undergraduate at the National University of Singapore has been organising several community activities, such as a table tennis tournament for primary school children and distributing welfare packages to foreign workers during the holiday season.

The 21-year-old said: “Even though you’re just one person, if you can give someone a little help, it might mean a lot to the other party. A little bit can go a long way.”

Her latest project, “Healthy Body Healthy Me!”, is a one-day programme that aims to increase awareness of table tennis and provide opportunities for more people to play the sport.

It is one of five projects under Sport Singapore’s TeamSG Cares, a platform which aims to help former and current national athletes give back to the community and promote healthy living.

Koh’s one-day project, which will be held on Feb 5, aims to introduce the sport to underprivileged children living in rental flats in Jalan Kukoh. The national table tennis team will share experiences of managing their busy schedules and motivation to persevere. They will also teach the children some basic skills.

The players have a packed training schedule ahead of the SEA and Asian Games in 2023, but Koh said the team had no qualms in participating in the initiative.

She added: “As national players, we receive a lot of support from Singaporeans, as well as financial support and resources. This is a small way to give back to show my gratitude for all I’ve received. Giving back keeps me going.”

More than $75,000 was disbursed under the Active Citizen Grant in December 2022 to fund five such community-based initiatives, said Sport Singapore. Other current and former athletes who have also come up with similar projects are cyclist Calvin Sim, boxer Ridhwan Ahmad and footballers Ernie Sontaril and Madhu Mohana.

Also in December, Madhu kicked off “Football Masterclass with Madhu Mohana”, which is targeted at youth aged eight to 18. Every week, he trains about 20 youngsters at The Cage at Kallang, with each session lasting an hour and involving about 10 participants.

The 31-year-old, who played as a defender for the national team from 2013 to 2021, said: “I was from the Singapore Sports School so I had proper training from a young age. I realised not many people were able to be coached like how I was and they didn’t have the basics and proper understanding of the game.

“I want to get as many kids to get the opportunity to play, enjoy and understand football.”

He has reached out to charity-based organisations such as Boys’ Town and Salvation Army, inviting underprivileged children and youth to attend his classes.

“A lot of kids don’t have opportunities to play at a futsal court because it’s not cheap, so I hope to allow many people to have this experience.”

Madhu, who is pursuing a sports management degree at the International Sports Academy, believes that organising and executing these classes are worth it.

He said: “Some kids were so happy to see me because they always thought of me as just a figure on the television who they would not get to meet. But on the ground, I’m just another person and I think it’s really good that these kids are able to meet someone they look up to and train with them.”