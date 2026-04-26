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S. Korean golfer Ham Jeong-woo wins Singapore Open presented by The Business Times

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Ham Jeong-woo from South Korea in action during the final day of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on April 26, 2026.

Ham Jeong-woo from South Korea in action during the final day of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on April 26.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Kimberly Kwek

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SINGAPORE – South Korea’s Ham Jeong-woo captured his maiden Asian Tour title after winning the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times by two strokes on April 26.

Having led throughout the US$2 million (S$2.6 million) tournament, the world No. 735 carded five birdies against a double bogey in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course to post a three-under 68. This gave him a 16-under 268 total.

Australian Cameron John, who made a late charge with four birdies in the last 11 holes after a three-hour rain delay, placed second after his final-round 66 gave him a 270 total.

By finishing in the top two, both Ham and John have clinched spots for the July 16-19 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Spain’s Josele Ballester (66), Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (68) and Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) were five strokes behind John in tied third.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.