S. Korean golfer Ham Jeong-woo wins Singapore Open presented by The Business Times

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Ham Jeong-woo from South Korea in action during the final day of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on April 26.

SINGAPORE – South Korea’s Ham Jeong-woo captured his maiden Asian Tour title after winning the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times by two strokes on April 26.

Having led throughout the US$2 million (S$2.6 million) tournament, the world No. 735 carded five birdies against a double bogey in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course to post a three-under 68. This gave him a 16-under 268 total.

Australian Cameron John, who made a late charge with four birdies in the last 11 holes after a three-hour rain delay, placed second after his final-round 66 gave him a 270 total.

By finishing in the top two, both Ham and John have clinched spots for the July 16-19 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Spain’s Josele Ballester (66), Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (68) and Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) were five strokes behind John in tied third.