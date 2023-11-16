S Africa bat v Australia in second semi-final in overcast Kolkata

KOLKATA - South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia under an overcast sky in Kolkata in the second semi-final match of the 50-overs World Cup on Thursday.

There was uncertainty around Bavuma's participation but the opener has recovered from a hamstring strain in time to be available for the match.

"I'm not 100% but it will be enough," Bavuma said.

"It's a massive occasion for me. I never dreamt I would have this responsibility for my country. I know that I am carrying the hopes of a lot of people back home."

Australia welcomed back all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at the expense of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, while left-arm quick Mitchell Starc also returned with Sean Abbott missing out.

"We would have had a bat as well but it's pretty gloomy out there so maybe there will be a bit of swing early," Australia captain Pat Cummins said.

"They play a similar style to how we play. They match up similarly in all the roles and they've won the last few against us but I think we're due," he said about the contest.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Teams:

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi REUTERS