Ryan Crouser calling the shots in athletics for Sebastian Coe

PARIS – Two-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser’s unlikeliest achievement may be to have transfixed World Athletics president and middle distance running legend Sebastian Coe.

Coe, a two-time Olympic 1,500m champion, admits it is “probably quite unusual” for a “track man” to go for a field event but it is the one he picked as the standout discipline ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Crouser, 30, puts his world title on the line on Saturday while his fellow American, two-time champion Joe Kovacs, bids to wrest back the crown he lost last year in Eugene.

“For me, the men’s shot put from 2019 onwards has been absolutely unmissable,” said Coe earlier in August.

“Ryan Crouser, Tom Walsh, Joe Kovacs – and Crouser is in the form of his life again.

“That will be outstanding, and in a country (Hungary) that really understands the technical events and throws.”

New Zealand’s 2017 world champion Walsh and Kovacs have played their roles but it has been the genial giant Crouser – generally to be seen wearing a stetson, a habit from the Oregon native’s university days in Texas – who has taken the event onto another plane.

If ever there was a man who would achieve that it is world record holder Crouser, for it was in the genes – hailing from a family of throwers.

He may have been raised in a town called Boring but the opposite could be said of his sporting career.

Having toyed with basketball, Crouser may have felt he owed it to his late grandfather Larry to opt for shot put after he launched one effort so far as a youngster it went through the roof of his shed.

Korean War veteran Larry would chainsmoke while his grandson practised in his garden, but Crouser’s uncle Brian, a two-time Olympian in the javelin said there was no pressure for him to choose the shot.

“There was zero pressure for the kids to ever do it,” Brian Crouser told NewsChannel 21 in 2021.

“There were implements laying around, and they got interested, but nobody pushed them – they wanted to do it. From a real early age, they worked their butts off.”