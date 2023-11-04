Rwanda’s sitting volleyballers a beacon of hope for community

KIGALI – In 1997, a routine supermarket trip unexpectedly turned into a life-defining moment for Liliane Mukobwankawe.

Then only eight, she was struck in her right leg by a moving car and the accident left her bedridden.

“My life stopped,” recalled Mukobwankawe, 34, from her residence in the Bugesera district of Rwanda.

“Even my parents, siblings thought my life was going to be confined to home. I was prepared not to go back to school and stay at home like I was nothing in the world, forever.”

She had to be cared for by her brother, who carried her to the toilet and drove her to hospital visits.

“When I was in the hospital, I witnessed people dying in front of me. That was when I realised I was lucky to be alive and I had to press on,” she said.

After eight operations and months in the hospital, she was gradually able to walk with the help of crutches.

In 2007, Mukobwankawe was introduced to seatball, a variation of volleyball, by a representative from the Special Olympics committee – sparking her interest in sports.

Now, she is the captain of the Rwandan women’s sitting volleyball team, who are No. 6 in the World ParaVolley rankings and No. 1 in Africa.

Sitting volleyball, initially invented as a rehabilitation sport for injured soldiers, is played on a smaller court with a lower net.

Having already competed in the 2016 and 2020 Paralympics, the team are aiming to qualify for their third consecutive Games in Paris 2024.

It has been a meteoric rise for the women’s side, who were founded 11 years ago by the National Paralympic Council (NPC) after the men’s team qualified for the 2012 London Paralympics.

“We did it with men, so why not with women?” said NPC technical director Jean Marie Nsengiyumva, 55. “We recognised a big chance for the women’s team to be one of the best in Africa.”

Most players in the team had no experience in sitting volleyball, said Nsengiyumva, who was the head coach of the first national women’s team in 2012.