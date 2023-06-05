Ruud rumbles into French Open quarter-finals

PARIS – Last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud fought his way into the French Open quarter-finals as he ended the resilience of Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in a lengthy 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 7-5 victory on Monday.

The fourth seed from Norway struggled to keep things under control against clay-court specialist Jarry, who led in the last two sets but could not convert.

Ruud will next take on either Dane Holger Rune in a re-match of their quarter-final in 2022, or Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

“If we had gone five sets, I don’t know how long we would have played. I have to thank my team for pushing me in practice. I did the work and physically I was ready for more,” said Ruud on court Philippe Chatrier.

Ruud wasted a break advantage and was pushed into a tiebreak, which he won easily. Possibly lulled into a false sense of safety, the 24-year-old fell 4-1 behind in the second set but he rallied back and won six of the remaining seven games to edge closer to victory.

The lanky 35th-ranked Chilean, taking part in his first last-16 singles match at a Grand Slam, did not give up and again took the first break in the third set.

With his big shots, Jarry was always in the contest and if the match had been played on a smaller court, the outcome might have been different as no player would have wanted to be Ruud against such a huge first serve.

“It is probably the biggest clay court in the world, so it made the returns easier and safer,” said Ruud after his 3 hour 20 minute battle.

It was also a long-fought encounter over at court Suzanne-Lenglen, where Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia came back from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo in a 3hr 51min epic to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday.

The 27-year-old left-hander came through 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-5 against her 132nd-ranked Spanish opponent in the longest match of this year’s women’s tournament. It was also the third-longest women’s match at Roland Garros, just 16 minutes short of the record four hours and seven minutes it took Virginie Buisson to beat French compatriot Noelle van Lottum in the first round in 1995.

Haddad Maia, ranked 14, will next face Ons Jabeur for a place in the semi-finals.