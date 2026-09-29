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An Se-young retains Asian Games badminton title in historic win as organisers apologise for mix-up

South Korea’s An Se-young celebrates her victory against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi during the women’s singles badminton final on Sept 29.

NAGOYA – Badminton world no. 1 An Se-young said it was “like a dream” as she retained her Asian Games crown on Sept 29 in style, as more rain washed out the cricket and organisers apologised for the latest transport fiasco.

South Korea’s unstoppable An became the first woman badminton player to win two singles titles in the Asian Games history after dominating home hope Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-9.

The reigning Olympic and world champion has not lost a match since March and added the Aichi-Nagoya crown to her Asian Games title from China three years ago.

“It really does feel like a dream, I am so happy. Everything I put into it keeps coming back to me, it is overwhelming,” said the 24-year-old, who collapsed to her knees and let out a roar after sealing a ruthless victory.

“On the last point, I was thinking, please be out. And it really was out. It felt so good. It was very hard out there.”

In pouring rain in Shizuoka, a sparse crowd inside the 50,000-capacity stadium used at the 2002 FIFA World Cup saw North Korea reach the final of the women’s football with a 2-0 win over China.

The North Koreans, who reached the decider of the recently concluded women’s U-20 World Cup, will face Japan or South Korea for gold.

The men’s last-four football action is on Sept 30.

‘All hands on deck’

Cricket, tennis and softball were all disrupted to varying degrees for a second day in a row.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh reached the semi-finals of men’s cricket competition without a ball being bowled, just like India and Pakistan did a day earlier.

The Sri Lankans will meet reigning champions India and Bangladesh play Pakistan, with both semi-finals scheduled for Oct 1.

Organisers are now racing to get the converted baseball field at Korogi Athletic Park ready in time.

In a rare bit of good news for the organisers, better weather is forecast from Sept 30.

Wet weather has drenched the Asian Games since Sept 27, which has been another headache for organisers who are wrestling with complaints from teams about accommodation and transport.

“Cricket, like baseball, you can’t play it in the rain,” said Jarrad Shearer, a senior official for the cricket tournament.

“Come tomorrow morning, it will be all hands on deck to dry up the areas that aren’t under the covers,” he added.

Officials, meanwhile, apologised after two teams were put on buses to wrong venues.

Teams have consistently complained that buses do not come and leave when they should, or do not turn up at all.

South Korea’s men’s volleyball players were forced to cancel their practice on the morning of Sept 28 after an official bus went to the incorrect place.

The Pakistan team were bussed to the wrong arena for their game with Uzbekistan on the same day, delaying the start of their match by 45 minutes.

“This is another mismanagement by Japan at the ongoing Asian Games,” Pakistan captain Murad Jehan said from the bus in an Instagram video.

A spokesperson for the local organising committee said the Pakistan and South Korea teams had departed from the same accommodation and there was “an error in matching teams to vehicles”.

“Each boarded a bus heading to the wrong destination. We sincerely apologise to both teams for the inconvenience,” said Asian Games spokeswoman Ayumi Sakamoto.

“We caused great inconvenience and the organising committee takes this seriously,” she added. AFP