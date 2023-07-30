Ruta Meilutyte smashes world record, strong finish for US at World Aquatics Championships

FUKUOKA – Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a superb time of 29.16 seconds on the final day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday.

Meilutyte obliterated the record of 29.30sec that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy, after setting that mark in the semi-finals on Saturday and she sent out a warning to her rivals ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I’m happy,” Meilutyte said. “I definitely felt it was possible. I’m enjoying the process along the way.”

She was 0.78 ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze in 30.04.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem had broken her own world record in the women’s 50m freestyle semi-finals in a time of 23.61sec a day earlier and the 29-year-old was almost as quick in the final to claim gold in style.

Sjoestroem finished only one hundredth of a second away from her blistering effort for the record to beat Australia’s Shayna Jack, who clocked 24.10.

“I’m super-proud that I was able to handle the pressure again. I’ve done this many times now but it’s a battle with emotions,” said Sjoestroem, who won a fifth straight world title in the 50m butterfly on Saturday.

Sjoestroem’s freestyle victory meant the evergreen swimmer went past American great Michael Phelps with her 21st individual medal at the worlds.

Zhang Yufei took bronze in 24.15 to further swell China’s medal tally.

Ahmed Hafnaoui ensured a second gold of the meeting for Tunisia after edging past Bobby Finke of the United States in a fiercely contested men’s 1,500m free race.

He finished in 14min 31.54sec to miss out on Sun Yang’s world record of 14:31.02. Finke was a mere 0.05 behind the champion and Australia’s Sam Short, who led for the first half of the race, settled for bronze.

“I think I deserve it,” said Hafnaoui. “Bobby is so fast in the end of the race, he pushed us. “It was so close to the world record. I enjoyed the race. Thanks to Bobby for pushing me.”

Hunter Armstrong had got the US off to a golden start on the final day of swimming at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall as he wrapped up the men’s 50m backstroke title to secure his first individual crown.

The 22-year-old touched the wall in 24.05, 0.19sec ahead of compatriot Justin Ress with China’s Xu Jiayu taking bronze after finishing 0.45 behind the winner.

Armstrong said “every detail matters” over such a short distance and the result is “rarely a reflection of talent”. “It is who can put together the best race that day,” added Armstrong, the world record holder.”