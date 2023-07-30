Ruta Meilutyte smashes world record, strong finish for US at World Aquatics Championships

FUKUOKA – Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set her second world record in as many days in the women’s 50 metres breaststroke, powering to the gold medal in a superb time of 29.16 seconds on the final day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday.
Meilutyte obliterated the record of 29.30sec that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy, after setting that mark in the semi-finals on Saturday and she sent out a warning to her rivals ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics.
“I’m happy,” Meilutyte said. “I definitely felt it was possible. I’m enjoying the process along the way.”
She was 0.78 ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze in 30.04.
Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem had broken her own world record in the women’s 50m freestyle semi-finals in a time of 23.61sec a day earlier and the 29-year-old was almost as quick in the final to claim gold in style.
Sjoestroem finished only one hundredth of a second away from her blistering effort for the record to beat Australia’s Shayna Jack, who clocked 24.10.
“I’m super-proud that I was able to handle the pressure again. I’ve done this many times now but it’s a battle with emotions,” said Sjoestroem, who won a fifth straight world title in the 50m butterfly on Saturday.
Sjoestroem’s freestyle victory meant the evergreen swimmer went past American great Michael Phelps with her 21st individual medal at the worlds.
Zhang Yufei took bronze in 24.15 to further swell China’s medal tally.
Ahmed Hafnaoui ensured a second gold of the meeting for Tunisia after edging past Bobby Finke of the United States in a fiercely contested men’s 1,500m free race.
He finished in 14min 31.54sec to miss out on Sun Yang’s world record of 14:31.02. Finke was a mere 0.05 behind the champion and Australia’s Sam Short, who led for the first half of the race, settled for bronze.
“I think I deserve it,” said Hafnaoui. “Bobby is so fast in the end of the race, he pushed us. “It was so close to the world record. I enjoyed the race. Thanks to Bobby for pushing me.”
Hunter Armstrong had got the US off to a golden start on the final day of swimming at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall as he wrapped up the men’s 50m backstroke title to secure his first individual crown.
The 22-year-old touched the wall in 24.05, 0.19sec ahead of compatriot Justin Ress with China’s Xu Jiayu taking bronze after finishing 0.45 behind the winner.
Armstrong said “every detail matters” over such a short distance and the result is “rarely a reflection of talent”. “It is who can put together the best race that day,” added Armstrong, the world record holder.”
Canada’s world record holder Summer McIntosh proved too good for the field in the women’s 400m individual medley, roaring to gold in a championship record time of 4:27.11 for her second victory at the meet and fourth world title overall.
“Going into tonight, I just wanted to see how hard I could push myself, seeing as the 400m individual medley is such a hard event,” said the 16-year-old McIntosh, who also prevailed in 200m fly to match her haul from Budapest last year.
“It’s very strategic, so just learning more and more each time I swim.”
American Katie Grimes took silver after finishing more than four seconds away, while Australia’s Jenna Forrester had to be content with bronze.
The US men’s and women’s teams powered to victory in the 4x100m medley relays as the swimming heavyweights ensured a strong finish to the championships after disappointing displays by some of their compatriots earlier in the week.
The men’s quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Dare Rose and Jack Alexy clocked 3:27.20 to edge out China and Australia into second and third place respectively.
“We have a lot of pride in representing our country and it’s a great way to go out,” said Murphy.
The American women then rode on strong performances by Regan Smith, King, Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass to cruise home in 3:52.08 ahead of Australia and Canada respectively.
Said Smith: “This is the cherry on top. Bringing home a gold for Team USA in the last event means so much to me and all of us.”
Australia finished the meet with 13 golds to top the table, ahead of the United States who had seven, while China were third with five.
The next edition of the championships will be hosted by Doha in February 2024. REUTERS, AFP