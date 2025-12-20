Russian Oleski competes at luge World Cup in New York

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 19 - Daria Olesik became the first Russian luger to take part in a World Cup event in nearly four years on Friday when she competed as a neutral athlete in the women's singles competition near Lake Placid, New York.

Going second in snowy conditions, Olesik struggled to grip her luge at the start and lost speed when she was forced into a long skid early in her run.

She finished 0.728 behind leader Emily Fischnaller of the United States and outside the top 20, making her ineligible for a second run.

It marked the first time a Russian luger has taken part in a World Cup race since January 2022, when the International Luge Federation (FIL) banned Russian athletes following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Though the ban was extended in June, a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in October paved the way for their return as neutrals.

Olesik was one of three athletes from Russia who were expected to slide at the competition, which runs on Friday and Saturday, as athletes look to earn ranking points that could get them into February's Winter Olympics in Italy.

With only three of the five qualifying events remaining, the chances of any of the athletes from Russia earning a berth at the Games remains unlikely.

Last week, Ukraine's top luger Anton Dukach objected to the return of Russian athletes, saying "they are not neutral, they support the war".

Two Ukrainian athletes - Olena Smaha and Yulianna Tunytska - also competed on Friday but neither qualified for a second run.

In the other sliding events – bobsleigh and skeleton – nine Russians have been deemed eligible to compete as neutrals but none are taking part in this weekend’s races in Latvia.

A separate ruling by CAS has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in International Ski and Snowboard Federation qualification events if they meet the IOC's criteria for individual neutral athletes. REUTERS