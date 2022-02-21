Russian Emperor rules in HK Gold Cup

HONG KONG: The inexorable rise of Douglas Whyte among Hong Kong's training ranks encompassed another milestone at Sha Tin yesterday, when Russian Emperor led home a one-two finish for the handler in the HK$12 million (S$2.07 million) Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m.

Just weeks after savouring the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m with Stronger - his first win at the top-level as a trainer - Whyte took it up a notch yesterday, thanks not least to an accomplished ground-saving steer from jockey Blake Shinn.

"It's very satisfying, this horse deserves it more than anything, but more so the owners. They have been so patient and they're very good friends of mine and they deserve it. They really do," said Whyte.

"The horse has just bounced back from the International Races and he reproduced that in the mile (Group 1 Stewards' Cup, 1,600m) and he's come out today and done what I expected him to do.

"The rain has helped. But, in saying that, he still had to win and he's just done that."

Savvy Nine filled second for Whyte - relishing the deteriorating ground and relentless rain - under Matthew Chadwick.

Golden Sixty finished third under Vincent Ho, with Tourbillon Diamond fourth.

"The rain enhanced my feelings, absolutely. But I think the trial and his turf gallop last Tuesday, when I galloped him, I called Blake over and I said 'You're in business'," said Whyte.

"That trial and the turf gallop put me into very high confidence with this horse. When the rain came, it went to another level.

"But, when you're up against a champion horse like Golden Sixty, you don't want to be up against him any day of the year, let alone in the Gold Cup."

Hong Kong's all-time leader as a jockey with 1,813 wins, Whyte has enjoyed a seemingly swift rise to success as a handler - capped now by two top-level wins in under a month.