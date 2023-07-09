Russian, Belarusian athletes allowed at Asian Games

BANGKOK – Up to 500 Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals at the Asian Games in China later this year, organisers said on Saturday.

Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though individual athletes have since been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this year said that a pathway for their athletes’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games should be explored.

In January, OCA acting president Randhir Singh said: “They won’t interfere in our medal system or Asian quota for the Olympic Games.”

At a meeting in Bangkok on Saturday, the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from the pariah countries to compete, so that they may try and qualify for Paris.

“We propose to allow Russian and Belarusian independent athletes – again, independent athletes; 500 the quota – to compete in neutral flag as independent athletes,” said OCA director general Husain al-Musallam, before the assembly passed the motion.

He added that no politicians from Russia or Belarus would be invited to the Games – which kick off in Hangzhou in late September – and no symbols of either nation would be allowed.

The athletes also would not be in medal contention.

One of the world’s biggest multi-sport events, the Asian Games typically attracts more than 10,000 athletes from across the continent.

The Hangzhou edition was due to take place in September 2022, but was postponed by a year because of China’s strict Covid-19 rules.

Russian and Belarusian involvement at major events has met opposition in Europe, most vocally from Ukraine.

The IOC has made clear that such neutral participation will only apply to individuals, not team sports.

Meanwhile, the Chinese city of Harbin will host the ninth edition of the Asian Winter Games in 2025, the OCA also announced on Saturday.

The northern city, having been unanimously approved by the General Assembly, will host the Games for the second time, following its previous hosting in 1996.

It will be the third time that China has hosted the Games which were held in Changchun in 2007.

Trojena in Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029. AFP, REUTERS