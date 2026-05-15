Russian and Belarusian wrestlers can compete under their national flags, UWW says

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May 15 - Russian and Belarusian wrestlers will be able to compete under their national flags in international events once again with immediate effect, global governing body United World Wrestling said on Friday.

The move comes after last week's decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that paved the way for Belarusian athletes to return to international competition, including qualification events for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

• The UWW said athletes from the two countries will be able to "compete without restrictions" in its events, wearing uniforms bearing the countries' initials. Their national anthems will also be used during medal ceremonies.

• The IOC had recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from competitions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for the war.

• Russian and Belarusian wrestlers competed as neutrals in official events as well as the 2024 Olympics. Since 2025, they had competed under the UWW flag. REUTERS