Russia wins ‘dream’ first Paralympic gold since 2014

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gold medallist Varvara Voronchikhina of Russia celebrates on the podium during the women's super-g standing victory ceremony.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Russia won its first Winter Paralympic gold medal under its own flag since 2014, as skier Varvara Voronchikhina was crowned women’s super-G standing champion on Monday in Cortina.

Despite Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allowed six Russian athletes and four from their allies Belarus to represent their countries, accompanied by their national flags, rather than competing as neutrals.

“It’s so special for me because it’s my first Paralympic Games and it’s my dream since I was a child,” Voronchikhina told reporters after collecting her medal.

“And when I see my flag, it’s so special and amazing.”

The 23-year-old dedicated the win to “our whole country, which was rooting for us... To my family and loved ones”.

Already a bronze medallist last weekend, when she claimed Russia’s first podium appearance at a Winter Games in 12 years, Voronchikhina beat French silver medallist Aurelie Richard by 1.96sec on the Olympia delle Tofane piste on Monday to claim top spot. Sweden’s Ebba Aarsjoe was third.

“Congratulations to Varvara Voronchikhina on Russia’s first gold medal in the super-G at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics,” Russia’s sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev posted on Telegram.

“The Russian anthem is playing,” he added of the podium ceremony, which took place at the end of Monday’s super-G events.

Voronchikhina received a polite smattering of applause as the gold medal was placed around her neck, before the playing of the national anthem and raising of the Russian flag were greeted with a respectful silence.

During Friday’s opening ceremony in Verona, representatives of the Russian team were booed by some spectators as they paraded behind the country’s flag.

Russia was banned from the 2018 Games due to a doping scandal, although some athletes were permitted to compete under neutral colours.

Russia and Belarus were then banned from the 2022 Paralympics following the invasion of Ukraine, although they were also permitted to compete as neutral athletes in the Paris Summer Paralympics two years later.

“I dedicate my medal to my (deceased) grandfather,” Voronchikhina added. “Who, unfortunately, was unable to wait and see my victory.

“Because it should have happened earlier, when we won our medals, because we came to Beijing in 2022 and we were kicked out from there.”

Voronchikhina’s exploits have brought her to the attention of foreign media at the Games.

“They ask about food, emotions, feelings, of course,” she said.

“But they also ask about political topics, which I would rather not touch on, of course.” AFP



