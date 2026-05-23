Russell gets closer to 100m hurdles record in Xiamen

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

XIAMEN, China, May 23 - American Olympic champion Masai Russell got closer to the women's 100m hurdles world record when she clocked 12.14 seconds at the Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday, while China's Yan Ziyi recorded the second longest javelin throw by a woman at 71.74m.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos prevailed over Karsten Warholm in a duel between Paris Olympics medallists in the men's 400m hurdles, while Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala pipped Gift Leotlela to win the men's 100.

Russell, who became the world's second-fastest woman in 100m hurdles when she clocked 12.17 seconds last year, made good on Friday's promise to consistently build towards the world record this season, retaining a steady lead throughout the race.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who clocked 12.12 seconds to set the world record in 2022, finished second, 0.14 seconds behind Russell.

"I don't know when (the world record) is going to come but I keep getting closer and closer. I'm blessed, I'm ecstatic and all the hard work is truly showing," said Russell.

Earlier in the day, 18-year-old Yan drew a wild cheer from the home crowd when she set the under-20 world record in her very first throw, falling just short of the 72.28m thrown by Czech Barbora Spotakova for the current world record in 2008.

Yan did not throw again, and easily won the competition, as Norway's Sigrid Borge finished second with a 65.00-metre throw.

"I came to this race with the goal for 65m, so it really blew my mind to see that result coming," said Yan.

"A flash in the pan is not what I want, I don't want this 71.74 to be just a one-time thing... I think I can push harder. I'll see how it will go for the next couple of years and prepare for breaking the world record."

OMANYALA EDGES LEOTLELA IN MEN'S 100M

In the men's 100m, Omanyala picked up the pace halfway through. Last week's winner Gift Leotlela got closer in the final moments but the South African had to settle for second place as the Kenyan pushed to victory with high knees in 9.94 seconds.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson cruised to victory in the women's 200m for the second week straight, as did American Jamal Britt in the men's 110m hurdles, while his compatriot and world champion Cordell Tinch lost steam over the final metres to finish fifth.

In the men's 400m hurdles, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Dos Santos was neck-and-neck with Warholm, the former Olympic champion who took silver in Paris. But in the sprint to the finish line, Dos Santos pulled ahead, finishing in 46.72 seconds.

A final push also paid off for Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune in the men's 5000. He launched his attack just before the final turn and gritted his teeth to reach the finish line in 12 minutes 57.32 seconds, before collapsing clutching his knee.

"It is good. It was all good," Yihune said, confirming he was not seriously injured.

Three-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser showed no sign of his long-standing elbow injury as he finished third with a throw of 21.41m in his first major competition since winning the World Championship last year.

Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell threw 22.34m to secure his first Diamond League win. REUTERS