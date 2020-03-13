Rusaf fined, up to 10 Russians can compete as neutrals

MONACO • World Athletics yesterday fined Rusaf, Russia's track and field federation, US$10 million (S$14 million) for breaching anti-doping rules and capped at 10 the number of Russians allowed to compete as neutrals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The system of allowing Russian athletes to take part as "authorised neutral athletes", World Athletics president Sebastian Coe warned, will be suspended if half of the fine is not paid by July 1.

The remaining half will be suspended for two years and will have to be paid immediately if Rusaf commits a further breach of the anti-doping rules.

Coe said its decision-making council felt "severely let down" by the previous Rusaf administration, which is why it has approved a new set of criteria for its reinstatement.

Last year, it put a freeze on the system of allowing Russians to compete as neutrals, while suspending the process of reinstating Rusaf over charges against its officials that they obstructed an anti-doping investigation.

Those decisions prompted wholesale change at Rusaf.

It has just appointed a new head, Yevgeny Yurchenko, who quickly agreed with accusations made against Rusaf by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the independent unit overseeing integrity issues in the sport, in the case of high jumper Danil Lysenko. The AIU said that forged documents and false explanations were provided as an alibi to his whereabouts, as required by anti-doping rules.

That contrite acknowledgement opened the door for World Athletics to deliver a more positive option for Russian athletes, albeit just 10 of them, just 19 weeks away from the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE