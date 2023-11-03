Rugby World Cup winning Springboks get roaring welcome in Soweto

SOWETO – Thousands of people gave the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks a roaring welcome in Soweto on Thursday, as they passed through the Johannesburg township where they were once hated for a homecoming tour steeped in symbolism.

South Africa edged arch-rivals New Zealand 12-11 to achieve a record fourth World Cup title and their second in a row in a gripping final last Saturday in Paris.

In Soweto, teenagers danced in their school uniforms, as others, young and old, waved South African flags and yellow signs reading “Thank you Bokke (Springboks)”, waiting for the yellow and green open-top bus carrying the players.

Wearing a green and gold t-shirt, Dined Malise, 49, left home a couple hours before the team’s scheduled arrival to get a prime spot along the route.

“I’m so proud about my Bokke (Springboks), especially my captain,” she said before breaking into a “Viva Bokke, Viva!” cry of joy.

Supporters erupted in a loud cheer as the players, wearing yellow t-shirts emblazoned with the team’s motto “Stronger Together”, rode through one Soweto’s main streets, with the team’s first black captain Siya Kolisi rallying the crowd from the front, holding the Webb Ellis Cup.

The team began its victory tour earlier in the day in Pretoria, where the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the players for uniting a country with a divisive past.

“Saturday night, you strode off the pitch of victory and passed into legend,” said Ramaphosa, who this week declared a public holiday on De 15 to celebrate the win.

“In doing so, you have lifted the spirits of an entire nation and filled us with pride.”

For 90 years, Springbok selectors chose only white players, with black and mixed-race athletes sequestered in separate leagues.

That started to change after the advent of democracy in 1994, with Nelson Mandela famously rallying behind the team that won its first World Cup in 1995.

“This is the one time where everybody forgets whether they are black or white,” said Vincent Mokgako, 65, sitting just outside the house where Mandela used to live in Soweto, now a museum.

When locals were “still oppressed”, the Springboks would have received a “hostile” reception in what used to be a hotbed of anti-apartheid activism, said the social worker, who was “born and bred” in the township.

“This is this is a legacy that Mandela left, that sports always brings people together,” he said.