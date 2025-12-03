Rugby-World Cup draw reaction

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Dec 3 - Reaction to the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, made on Wednesday.

South Africa (Pool B with Italy, Georgia and Romania)

"We are pleased with the pool we have been drawn in, but this is a World Cup, and every team will go out there with great passion and do their utmost to represent their nations with pride," said coach Rassie Erasmus.

"There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we'll need to be up mentally and physically for every match.

"Italy may be ranked 10th in the world, but they showed us what they are capable of when they hit their straps earlier this season, even though the scorelines may not have reflected that.

"Georgia and Romania are also extremely physical and passionate teams, and we've faced them before, so we know how tough they can be on the day if we give them space and opportunities to play to their potential."

Should South Africa win their pool and a round of 16 match against a third-placed team, they would face a probable quarter-final against New Zealand or Australia.

Australia (Pool A with New Zealand, Chile and Hong Kong)

"You just take nothing for granted, if you start plotting a pathway through, that pathway could change completely because somebody upsets someone," said coach Joe Schmidt.

"I remember sitting in a changing room in 2015 and watching Japan beat South Africa. Nobody predicted that. That's one of the great things about World Cups. There's going to be a surprise in those pool matches somewhere, and so I don't think you can afford to get too predictive."

Former Wallaby prop Joe Slipper, who played in four World Cups, said: "Home support will be very important. I never had the opportunity to do it, but that is a huge opportunity for this Wallabies group. Dealing with the pressure of a home World Cup, that will be telling. I'm really excited."

Scotland (Pool D with Ireland, Uruguay and Portugal)

"Scotland will back themselves to beat any of those teams in band one," said double World Cup-winning former New Zealand player Dan Carter. "They play Ireland on a regular occasion through the Six Nations, that will be a huge game." Ireland have beaten Scotland in their last 11 meetings including at the pool stage of the last two World Cups. REUTERS