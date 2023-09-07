Rugby World Cup draw debacle shows up organiser’s short-sightedness

No matter how you slice or dice it, no matter how the unexpected plays out, as it often does in sporting tournaments, the bottom line is that this Rugby World Cup has possibly been ruined from the get-go by the actions of the organising body.
The great mistake this time – and there have been many by World Rugby over the years – was to hold the draw for the 2023 World Cup almost three years ago.
What is wrong with that? Well, as any sports fan will tell you, draws and seedings should reflect form - as current as possible.
As a comparison, the draw for the 2022 football World Cup took place on April 1, just seven-and-a-half months before the tournament began in late November.
The most in-form teams were seeded, kept apart and pooled appropriately.
Why did the Rugby World Cup not do it that way? No one is really sure, but the suspicion is that much of the tournament’s income comes through travel packages sold to rugby supporters’ groups.
Travel agents need time to work out the best ticketing, accommodation and touring packages, and seven months, which is what football had, just isn’t enough time.
Obviously a lot can happen in that time and a team that was ranked highly two years ago – as Australia, England and Wales were - may not be the same force by the time the tournament begins.
Before the draw was made, Ireland had not beaten New Zealand in a series before, let alone one in New Zealand.
What else did not happen before the draw?
Ireland hadn’t won the Six Nations Grand Slam, their first in five years and a year after coming a close second to France.
The hosts hadn’t won a Six Nations tournament, let alone a Grand Slam, for 12 years.
And they hadn’t yet borne the fruits of defence coach Shaun Edwards – a new-found discipline and rigidity in a team who are usually flaky and undisciplined.
Before the draw, South Africa had not beaten the British and Irish Lions in a tight series and unearthed some genuine new and exciting talent.
Scotland had not yet seen the full flourishing of magical flyhalf Finn Russell and an exciting new team developed by coach Gregor Townsend.
England hadn’t imploded under Eddie Jones, and an ageing Wales had not lost their way under Wayne Pivac. And Australia hadn’t stagnated and hired that same Eddie Jones to try to revive them in time.
And yet, there is a strong chance that two of these three teams will get to the semi-finals, simply because of how they were ranked more than three years ago.
So the upshot is that we will have the top five teams – Ireland, France, South Africa, New Zealand and Scotland – lumped together into two groups, meaning three of them will be gone when we get to the semi-finals.
Nevertheless, this major grouse will be forgotten should the tournament get the “right” winner.
On current form, any of the first four teams mentioned would be considered worthy champions.
World No. 1 Ireland and France have been the bookies’ picks over the past two years.
Ireland have developed a fabulous all-court game under coach Andy Farrell, with a team that now has a lot of depth and players who glide seamlessly together no matter who takes the field.
Flyhalf Jonathan Sexton pulls the strings but he does so on a very solid platform provided by the likes of prop Tadhg Furlong, hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Josh van der Flier and fellow backrower Caelan Doris.
The backline is full of running, energy, ingenuity and interchangeability: a literal wave of green coming at you.
But there is a huge caveat when it comes to Ireland: they have never gone past the quarter-final of a World Cup.
Will they break that hoodoo this time, especially when their likely opponents will be France or New Zealand?
France is France: a beautiful sight to behold when on song and these days they are more in tune than not, especially when captain Antoine Dupont – the best player in the world - is in full flow.
They may have lost star flyhalf Romain Ntamack through injury but possess very capable backups and a plethora of talent in every position.
But standing in their way are perennial favourites New Zealand in the group stage, and probably defending champions South Africa in the quarters.
New Zealand have not been at their best over the past few years and the clamour for the removal of coach Ian Foster resulted in his being replaced - but only after the tournament is over.
But no one ever writes off the All Blacks, the most successful national team of any sport.
The Springboks are not as consistent as New Zealand, but, if anything, they are even better than they were four years ago.
The pack is still an awesome bludgeon of a weapon, especially with the reserves or “Bomb Squad” to come on when the starters tire, but they have also unearthed a lot of very fast and exciting backs such as Mannie Libbock, centre Canan Moodie and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse.
The fear for the big four, though, is that having knocked lumps out of each other in the group stage and then the quarterfinals, whichever two teams survive will then face two of England, Australia, Argentina, Fiji, Japan or Samoa but in a considerably weakened state.
It would be a little underwhelming should one of those teams come through to win the whole shebang.
But that is the price fans may have to pay for the short-sighted actions of the Rugby World Cup organisers, who have presided over a tournament that has somehow grown despite their actions.
• Shahiron Sahari is a former Singapore rugby player who also represented the Singapore Cricket Club, Wanderers and St Andrew’s Old Boys Association at club level.