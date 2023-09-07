Rugby World Cup draw debacle shows up organiser’s short-sightedness

No matter how you slice or dice it, no matter how the unexpected plays out, as it often does in sporting tournaments, the bottom line is that this Rugby World Cup has possibly been ruined from the get-go by the actions of the organising body.

The great mistake this time – and there have been many by World Rugby over the years – was to hold the draw for the 2023 World Cup almost three years ago.

What is wrong with that? Well, as any sports fan will tell you, draws and seedings should reflect form - as current as possible.

As a comparison, the draw for the 2022 football World Cup took place on April 1, just seven-and-a-half months before the tournament began in late November.

The most in-form teams were seeded, kept apart and pooled appropriately.

Why did the Rugby World Cup not do it that way? No one is really sure, but the suspicion is that much of the tournament’s income comes through travel packages sold to rugby supporters’ groups.

Travel agents need time to work out the best ticketing, accommodation and touring packages, and seven months, which is what football had, just isn’t enough time.

Obviously a lot can happen in that time and a team that was ranked highly two years ago – as Australia, England and Wales were - may not be the same force by the time the tournament begins.

Before the draw was made, Ireland had not beaten New Zealand in a series before, let alone one in New Zealand.

What else did not happen before the draw?

Ireland hadn’t won the Six Nations Grand Slam, their first in five years and a year after coming a close second to France.

The hosts hadn’t won a Six Nations tournament, let alone a Grand Slam, for 12 years.

And they hadn’t yet borne the fruits of defence coach Shaun Edwards – a new-found discipline and rigidity in a team who are usually flaky and undisciplined.