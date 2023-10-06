Rugby-World Cup 2023 knockout stage: who will qualify?

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 General view of a ball resting on the post protector before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand&#039;s Anton Lienert-Brown in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Uruguay Training - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 4, 2023 Uruguay&#039;s Andres Vilaseca during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - France Training - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 4, 2023 France&#039;s Antoine Dupont during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Tonga - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 1, 2023 South Africa&#039;s Andre Esterhuizen in action with Tonga&#039;s Patrick Pellegrini REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

The knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup will begin on Oct. 14. The following is a look at the teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals, schedule and betting odds:

POOL A

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand bounced back from defeat by France with bonus-point wins over Namibia, Italy and Uruguay to become the first quarter-final qualifiers from Pool A.

The result of the France v Italy match on Oct. 6 will decide the final placing of the All Blacks in the group.

They will face either the winners or runners-up of Pool B, which includes Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Pool performance:        France 27-13 New Zealand         New Zealand 71-3 Namibia        New Zealand 96-17 Italy        New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay

    William Hill odds to win tournament 4/1

POOL C

WALES

Wales qualified for the quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia.

Wales were the first team from Pool C to qualify after victories over Fiji, Portugal and Australia. They will play for first place against Georgia on Oct. 7 in their last pool-stage match.

In the quarter-finals, Wales will face either the winners or runners-up in Pool D, which includes England, Samoa, Japan, and Argentina.

Group performance:

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Wales 40-6 Australia

Wales - Georgia Oct. 7

William Hill odds to win tournament 20/1

POOL D

ENGLAND

England made it to the quarter-finals with wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile and Japan's 28-22 victory over Samoa guaranteed England top spot in Pool D.

In their last group match, they will play Samoa on Oct. 7.

In the knockout stage they will face the runners-up of Pool C, which includes Wales, Fiji, Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

England won the Rugby World Cup once in 2003 and lost the final three times in 1991, 2007 and 2019.

Pool performance:

England 27-10 Argentina

England 34-12 Japan

England 71-0 Chile

England - Samoa Oct. 7

William Hill odds to win tournament: 10/1

HOW ARE SCORES CALCULATED?

* Match win: 4 points

* Draw: 2 points

* 4 or more tries: 1 bonus point

* Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point REUTERS

