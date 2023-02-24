Rugby: Wales need no extra motivation for England clash, says coach Gatland

CARDIFF – Wales coach Warren Gatland has insisted his team need no extra motivation heading into Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England after a week of off-field disruption over player contract issues.

“I don’t think there is any lack of motivation, the history and passion between Wales and England and getting up for the game. I am confident the guys will be ready,” he said on Thursday.

Welsh players have been locked in talks with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) all week over a range of issues, not least future contracts, but compromises were reached on Wednesday.

Those included reducing to 25 the controversial 60-cap minimum Test selection rule for players at clubs outside of Wales.

They also included guaranteed representation at Professional Rugby Board (PRB) meetings and the inclusion of a solely fixed contract alongside fixed-variable hybrid contracts (80 per cent in set wages, with 20 per cent as bonus payments).

“These are circumstances that have been brought on by ourselves and we can only take responsibility for those things ourselves,” added Gatland.

“The focus needs to be purely on the next few days, training well, drawing a line in the sand with what has happened and then bringing out the passion, history and expectation that comes with an England-Wales fixture.”

Gatland acknowledged that it was a hugely important game for both England and Wales, who have won five of their last seven fixtures against the English in Cardiff.

“For both of us, this game is absolutely massive,” he said.

“If we win on Saturday, and then we go away to Italy and France and we can finish the Six Nations on a real positive.

“And for them, a loss on Saturday and their last two games are France and Ireland, which are pretty challenging as well. It is definitely a huge game for both England and Wales.”

While he insisted that his players will be motivated, he also admitted that the threatened strike action had been mentally draining.

“There’s no doubt that this week has taken a bit of a toll on (captain Ken Owens) in terms of being caught in the middle of things and discussions,” he said.

“He’s done a fantastic job in terms of supporting and leading the players. I made a joke that he looked 10 years younger this morning. It was like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.”

England coach Steve Borthwick said he had “incredible sympathy” for the Welsh players.

“No player, no professional athlete should have to deal with that level of uncertainty and anxiety. We really sympathise with them,” he said. AFP