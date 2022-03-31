Rugby: Up to 12,000 fans per day at Singapore Sevens; eating and drinking in stands allowed

SINGAPORE - The party is set to return to the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, as organisers announced on Thursday (March 31) that up to 12,000 fans will be allowed into the National Stadium per day, with the consumption of food and drinks permitted in the stands.

Tickets to the April 9-10 Singapore Sevens are priced from $25 for youth and $49 for adults and will go on sale from 10am on Sunday, added the organisers.

"Ticket holders will be able to enjoy world-class rugby action accompanied by an extensive line-up of off-pitch entertainment at the two-day family-themed Sevens carnival," said its spokesman.

"This event also marks the first time a major sporting event in Singapore will be allowing food and beverage options, including alcohol, within the spectator stands since Covid-19."

It is understood that approval was given to the Singapore Sevens for food and beverages to be consumed in the stands, as the guidelines issued in an advisory by national agency Sport Singapore last week only allows for this in specially designated areas.

Up to 12,000 spectators - who are required to submit a self-administered negative antigen rapid test (ART) result before gaining entry - will be in the stands to catch the action in each of the two days of action.

The test result must be submitted online and proof of submission via email receipt will be required for verification purposes at the venue entry point. Within the spectator stands, fans will be required to be in groups of five with safe distancing measures also in place in the stands.

The Singapore Sevens will return to the National Stadium after postponements in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic. It will be the fifth of nine legs of this season's HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, which started with two events in Dubai in late 2021.

The event will welcome back Olympic champions Fiji and 2020 series champions New Zealand.

Fiji did not compete in the third and fourth legs in Spain due to a spate of positive Covid-19 cases, while New Zealand will be making their first appearance this season after travel-related restrictions arising from the pandemic.

Beyond the action on the field, fans and families can also participate in fringe activities including a bouncy castle, movie screenings and live performances.

The first three editions of the Singapore Sevens, from 2016 to 2018, attracted 140,000 fans in all, and the last edition in 2019 drew 57,000 to the National Stadium over two days.