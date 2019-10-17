Rugby: Super early bird tickets for 2020 Singapore Sevens now on sale

SINGAPORE - Super early bird tickets to next year's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens are available from Thursday (Oct 17), organisers have announced.

The discount, up to 27 per cent off regular prices, will run until Nov 25. The fifth edition of the tournament will be held at the National Stadium on April 11-12, 2020.

Tickets start at $35 for adults, $17 for youths and $88 for a family of four with full details available at www.singapore7s.sg.

Children under four receive free entry.

Last year's competition drew 57,000 fans over the weekend, which culminated in South Africa beating Fiji 20-19 in the final.

The 2016 edition drew 52,000 and was the first of a four-year deal. In March, the Republic was awarded hosting rights for another four years till 2023.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "The Singapore Sevens has evolved into a wonderful fiesta for family, friends, corporate partners and partners. It promises to be a fun-filled weekend of world-class Rugby and activities for all.

"The extension of hosting rights till 2023 allows us to improve on the event year-on-year, growing interest in the sport and making it more attractive to fans."

Ireland, which won last year's World Series Qualifier in Hong Kong, will join as one of the 15 core teams for this season. The others are Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, USA and Wales with the final place awarded by invitation.

Singapore Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones said: "We're truly excited to welcome the international rugby community back this Easter to the National Stadium for one of the biggest sporting events in Singapore. The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has built a reputation in delivering thrilling rugby action combined with non-stop entertainment. That is set to continue in 2020."

International acts like Smash Mouth and Broadway's Rock of Ages band were brought in for last year's event. Next year's full entertainment line-up will be announced in early 2020.

Singapore Rugby Union general manager Daniel Marc Chow added: "In addition to top international rugby being played, there are various youth and age group fringe tournaments that have their matches played in the stadium in front of the large crowd, bringing the rugby community closer together."