SINGAPORE - The Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) has appointed Suhaimi Amran, 34, to lead the national team in a bold move, signalling the governing body's strong commitment in developing a deep bench of talented local professionals in an effort to grow interest in the sport at the grassroots level.

Suhaimi, the son of the late Singapore national captain, Amran Mohammad, has signed a four-year deal that has him overseeing coaching across all teams within the union.