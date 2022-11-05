Rugby: Stunning Dow try takes favourites England into women’s World Cup final

AUCKLAND – England reached the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a 26-19 win over Canada in their semi-final at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

Abby Dow’s breakaway try 10 minutes into the second half was decisive, as she capped a move that started behind the England try line to break Canada’s resistance and send the tournament favourites to a record-extending 30th consecutive win.

England booked their place in a sixth successive final and will line up next week against either defending champions New Zealand or France, who were to contest the second semi-final later on Saturday.

Two tries for winger Dow – including a length-of-the-field score – proved crucial for England, along with the boot of centre Emily Scarratt, who slotted three penalty goals in her 11-point haul.

Otherwise, the tournament favourites were matched in all departments by a Canada side who trailed 15-12 at half-time and were just four points behind when replacement forward Tyson Beukeboom crossed with 12 minutes remaining.

England captain Sarah Hunter said her team showed character to repel another late Canada assault.

“It went right down to the wire and I’m so proud of the way the team dug in at the end. We’ve come here to get into that game next week,” she said.

“Canada were relentless, they came and they came and they came.

“I think it will go down as one of the great semi-finals. For the rugby fans out there, that was a great showcase of what the women’s game is all about.”

England, who last won the title in 2014 when they defeated the Canadians in France, will be appearing in the final for the eighth time in total. REUTERS, AFP