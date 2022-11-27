Rugby: Springboks end 2022 with decisive win over England

TWICKENHAM, England – World champions South Africa ended 2022 on a high with a convincing 27-13 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks outscored England two tries to one, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth both crossing, with fly-half Damian Willemse landing two drop-goals.

South Africa held out despite playing the last 20 minutes a man down after Thomas du Toit was sent off for a high tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie.

It was a deserved win with the Springboks, just as they had done in overwhelming England 32-12 in the 2019 World Cup final, dominant at the scrum and more creative in attack.

England, who had come from 19 points down late on to snatch a stunning 25-25 with New Zealand last week, then cut South Africa’s lead to 14 points nine minutes from time when replacement back Henry Slade went over for a converted try.

But the Springboks held firm for their second victory in four Autumn Nations Series matches as they ended the calendar year with nine wins from 14 Tests ahead of their 2023 global title defence in France.

“It is a big relief for us,” South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told Amazon Prime as he paid tribute to a “tough” England.

“It is not that much of a difference but we are just seeing opportunities which we didn’t in the past.”

By contrast, the result meant England had won just one of their November matches to finish the year with just five victories from 12 Tests – their worst annual return since 2008.

“We are disappointed we didn’t play how we wanted to,” said England coach Eddie Jones.

“It took until the game had gone to start playing how we wanted to.”

But the veteran Australian coach, also in charge of his native Wallabies’ defeat by England in the 2003 World Cup final, insisted there was time for his current side to “rise to the occasion” in France.

“We didn’t land a shot like we wanted to today (Saturday),” he added.

“You have to win contests. We didn’t win the air or the set-piece so it’s hard to get in the game.”