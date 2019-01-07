Rugby: SportSG and Sports Hub to take over running of Singapore 7s from SRU and Rugby Singapore

SINGAPORE - There are only three months to go before Singapore opens its doors to again welcome the world's best rugby sevens players on April 13 and 14.

But there has been no publicity for the Singapore leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, no promotional materials put out, and tickets that were initially scheduled for release in October last year have yet to be put on sale on the Singapore Sports Hub website.

Sources have revealed that the reason for the cloud hanging over the only other marquee sporting event Singapore will host in 2019 - besides the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix - is that there are issues on the organisational front.

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU), which holds the rights to the tournament, and its commercial arm Rugby Singapore (RSG), who have jointly organised the last three editions of the Singapore Sevens, will no longer do so.

Instead, national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Singapore Sports Hub will now cobble together an event that has attracted 140,000 fans over the last three years.

Insiders revealed that the existence of expensive deals caused eyebrows to be raised, with staff of the organisation hauled in for a meeting in November and told that they would be seconded to either SportSG or the Sports Hub to help organise the Singapore Sevens.

SportSG declined to reveal details of what happened behind the scenes, but a spokesman said in response to queries from ST: "Sport Singapore, Singapore Rugby Union and Singapore Sports Hub will continue to work together to ensure that the Singapore Sevens will be a great sporting event and experience for the fans, players, volunteers, officials, and spectators.

"HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has been doing well over the years. Particularly, last year's edition was great where almost every aspect of the event created positive memories for everyone. We need to build on this and always look at ways to improve."

The situation has surfaced at a tricky time for the Singapore Sevens. The current contract ends after this year's edition and the Republic has submitted a bid to continue to host a leg of the series.

Sources close to World Rugby revealed that the sport's international body wants Singapore to continue hosting a leg of the series, but it refused to be pulled in on the matter.

"World Rugby will confirm the successful host unions for the next four-year cycle of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series shortly. Until this time, we will not provide comment with regard to the process or outcomes," said its spokesman.

This move by SportSG, at least on the surface, goes against its mantra of encouraging self-sustainability in national sports associations (NSAs).

In 2017, former SRU president Low Teo Ping told ST that the Singapore Sevens will provide the SRU a sturdy platform from which it can propel the sport into the future.

He said then: "The long-term goal would be to wean ourselves away from government grants... which is a realistic target within five years. That money can be given to other sports instead."

SportSG administers government funding - close to $90 million each year for grants to NSAs and all national athletes. The SRU receives annual funding of between $750,000 and $1 million.

It remains unclear if profits from the 2019 event will be channelled back into the sport.

The situation is further convoluted with the SRU facing issues with its status as an Institution of Public Character (IPC).

Governance and tight financial reporting are two key factors for organisations looking to receive IPC status which allowed for a 250 per cent tax deduction for all donations made to an accredited organisation.

Sources suggest that concerns over RSG's finances were critical in SRU's issues with its IPC status.

The SRU was confident that the IPC situation would not pose a major problem to the sport.

"SRU's management committee and finance department have addressed the audit points and have updated SportSG accordingly," said its spokeman.

"We are extremely optimistic that SportSG will renew our IPC status soon."