Rugby: South Africa beat France to win Canada Sevens

(REUTERS) - Defending World Series champions South Africa bagged the Canada Sevens rugby title on Sunday (March 10) in Vancouver, beating France 21-12 to take the trophy.

Impi Visser, Selvyn Davids and Werner Kok each scored tries for the Blitzboks, who climbed to fourth overall on 89 points in the men's World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

France made a surprise run to the final, their first appearance in the title round since 2012, but came up short despite tries from Pierre Gilles Lakafia and Stephen Parez.

The United States, who lead the standings on 113 points and won the previous tournament at home in Las Vegas, were routed 33-5 in the semi-finals by France. South Africa had advanced to the final by beating Fiji 31-12 in their last-four match.

The top four teams at the end of the season will earn automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

New Zealand are currently second, seven points behind the US, with last season's overall runners-up Fiji a further five points back.