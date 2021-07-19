Rugby: Singapore head coach Simon Mannix quits post to return to France

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) on Monday (July 19) announced that head coach Simon Mannix will be leaving his post to return to France.

He was appointed just under two years ago and was tasked with raising the coaching standards in the local game as well as facilitating the creation of a new national teams structure, according to SRU vice-president Martin Williams.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak shortly after his arrival saw sport come to a halt worldwide and meant the national team "have not had the chance to perform at an international level", noted Williams, who is also head of the SRU's national teams commission.

The country's strict safe management measures for rugby, a contact sport, also limited opportunities for Singapore rugby and Mannix.

Mannix, who will still continue to assist the SRU and complete the ongoing hybrid training and education programme, said: "I'm confident that SG rugby will bounce back strongly post-pandemic and I think the overall sport will continue to grow in the country under the stewardship of the union. I wish them all the best on this journey."

The SRU said training for the national team has resumed but they will continue adhering to the safety guidelines under the current coaching set-up.