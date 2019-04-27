Rugby: Singapore-based Asia Pacific Dragons to face South China Tigers in first Global Rapid Rugby match at home

SINGAPORE - The Asia Pacific Dragons are looking to exact revenge on the South China Tigers when the Singapore-based team play their first Global Rapid Rugby Showcase Series home game at Queenstown Stadium on Sunday (April 28).

In their first meeting last Sunday (April 21), the Dragons lost 29-19 at the Aberdeen Stadium in Hong Kong and will be looking for their first win since the series started last month.

They will play their final match of the series at home on May 5 against series leaders Western Force of Australia, to whom they lost 42-10 in their debut on April 12.

The Dragons' squad features players from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, and a Singapore international, 26-year-old Declan Martens.

Global Rapid Rugby is the brainchild of Perth billionaire Andrew Forrest, an avid supporter of Western Force. The franchise, along with two weaker South African teams, were culled from Super Rugby after the 2017 season to streamline and balance the league.

The tournament features sides from Fiji, Samoa, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore and is aiming to expand into markets like New Zealand and Japan next year with A$1 million (S$960,000) for the winners.

Global Rapid Rugby matches follow slightly different rules from traditional rugby, with shorter game time and rolling substitutions for a more fast-paced game.

Any try-scoring play that starts from a team's defensive 22m line - or a "power try" - is worth nine points.

In traditional rugby, a try is five points with a chance for a two-point conversion, for a total of seven points.

Penalty goals in Global Rapid Rugby will count for two points instead of three.

* Fans under age 14 can watch the match at Queenstown Stadium for free. Adult tickets cost $20 and are available at http://bit.ly/APDs2019Tix