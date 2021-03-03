Rugby: Salsa dancing aiding England star Manu Tuilagi's recovery from Achilles injury

LONDON (AFP) - Powerhouse England centre Manu Tuilagi has taken up salsa dancing as part of his bid to recover from an Achilles injury.

He is two months away from a return to action and while that rules him out of the remainder of the Six Nations tournament, he could still play a part in Sale's push for the English Premiership title.

The 29-year-old had suffered the injury while playing for his club in October, and underwent surgery to repair the tear.

Part of his plan to regain full fitness involves the 29-year-old British and Irish Lion taking up Salsa dancing, as well as going on hikes in the countryside, with a push to be included in the side's 2021 series against South Africa not out of the question.

"Manu's walking and learning salsa, believe it or not," Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson told Britain's Press Association news agency.

"If you're hiking and doing salsa, you can't be far off playing rugby.

"The salsa is for his ankle and a wife of one of the players is taking (coronavirus) tests because she's able to teach him salsa, so he's been learning that.

"He's going to perform for the boys in around five weeks. I haven't watched him salsa, but he's good with his feet for a big guy.

"I went for a 7.5km hike with him around Macclesfield forest last Friday and he was on great form.

"It's about seven to eight weeks for him, maybe. Definitely he'll play again this season. It's good to see him up and about. He's a good lad so he's adding energy to the place."