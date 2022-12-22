Rugby: 'No complaints' from Jones over England sacking

LONDON – Eddie Jones said on Wednesday he had no complaints about the way he was sacked as England coach, just nine months before the start of the Rugby World Cup.

The 62-year-old Australian, who had been in charge since 2015, was axed after a poor 2022 which saw England win just five of their 12 matches.

“I could feel the change in the wind,” he told the BBC.

“When you have been coaching for a while you feel when your support is starting to wane.

“We never complain when they appoint us and so we can’t complain when they decide to unappoint us.

“I understand the decision. I don’t have an issue with it.”

Jones took England to the final of the 2019 World Cup, where they lost to South Africa, and always targeted success in France in 2023.

However, he was let down by a poor Six Nations in which England won just two matches and an equally disappointing Autumn Series that produced losses to Argentina and South Africa, a draw with New Zealand and victory over Japan.

“I had a good go but they’ve made their decision that they don’t think I can do the job to the level that they want and I can’t argue with that,” he added.

There was frustration within the Rugby Football Union over Jones’ focus on the World Cup at the expense of immediate success but he insists he was right to concentrate on delivering at France 2023, after which his contract was over.

“There are two views,” he said.

“Of course the next game is important, no one is ever saying it’s not. But also the World Cup is the ultimate trophy.

“I wouldn’t have done anything differently. I was quite confident that we were on the right track leading up to the World Cup and I’m still of that belief.

“We had a plan to be peaking at the World Cup and unfortunately we didn’t get the opportunity to finish that. I don’t have any regrets over what I did.”