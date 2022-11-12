Rugby: New Zealand stun short-handed favourites England to win World Cup

AUCKLAND – Winger Ayesha Leti-l’iga scored a try nine minutes from time to give New Zealand a 34-31 victory over England in a thriller of a World Cup final on Saturday as the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title at a packed Eden Park.

England played for more than two thirds of the match with 14 women after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle but still looked on course for a 31st successive victory with a two-point lead going into the last 10 minutes.

Centre Stacey Fluhler chased a chip through and offloaded in the tackle to Leti-l’iga to put New Zealand in front for only the second time and the Black Ferns held on to stun the tournament favourites.

A hat-trick from hooker Amy Cokayne off the rolling maul and tries from flanker Marlie Packer and fullback Ellie Kildunne had kept England ahead for all but 15 of the 80 minutes

New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant said: “I can’t even put it into words. All I can say is thank you and I am so proud of our team. It’s been really challenging, most people don’t even know when we went north we got pumped.

“The way the players have turned themselves around, there is so many things that are unseen. So many players who have got us here who aren’t in the team right now.

“It has been so overwhelming. We aren’t used to so many fans. We hope we have made our country proud. We hope we have inspired the next generation.”

Her opposite number, England skipper Sarah Hunter, was understandably disappointed. She told ITV: “I’m gutted. So proud of the team. We came out fighting, we had our backs against the wall but we never gave up. We kept coming out. We said in the circle one result does not define who we are as a squad or as people.

“Sport is cruel, it doesn’t always end the way you want to. Credit to New Zealand, they kept coming.

“Regardless of the result if we left everything on the pitch we can be proud and we have done that.” REUTERS