Rugby: New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones declares 'I'm not the messiah'

SYDNEY – New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones on Tuesday declared that he is “not the messiah”, but he is aiming to win the 2023 World Cup in France.

The polarising veteran has been lured back to coach Australia after Dave Rennie’s shock axing earlier in January.

Starting his second stint in the top job – which he held between 2001 and 2005 – Jones said Australian rugby needed to rediscover a “certain panache”.

“What wins World Cups and the hearts of people are teams that play with spirit,” he told reporters.

“We want pride back in Australian rugby. That’s the most important thing.

“But everyone needs to roll their sleeves up. We can’t do it by ourselves. We need everyone in the rugby community to find a bit more and they can. There’s plenty of people who love rugby when the Wallabies win, so we’re going to win, but we need them to maybe help start it.”

Australia slumped to sixth in the World Rugby Rankings after a disappointing 2022 tour of the Northern Hemisphere, where they lost to Italy for the first time.

Despite their poor run of results, Jones said the Wallabies would be contenders at the World Cup in September.

“We’ve got to win the World Cup. If we win, it changes things for rugby in Australia,” the Australian said.

“There are about six teams that are separated by a cigarette paper. It’s so tight.”

Jones held his first press conference since starting the job at Matraville Sports High, the Sydney school where he famously played with legendary Wallabies flyhalf Mark Ella.

Signed to a five-year contract, he said it was his mission to strengthen Australian rugby.

“I’m not the messiah,” he said.

“Everyone is in this together, but sometimes you just need someone to beat the drum.

“And that gets everyone walking a bit faster. And maybe that’s the role at the moment. But as we go forward, it’s going to be about everyone working together.”