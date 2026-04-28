Rugby league-Record try scorer Johnston agrees to join Papua New Guinea expansion team

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April 28 - Alex Johnston, who recently took over as the National Rugby League's all time leading try-scorer, has agreed to join the expansion team in Papua New Guinea in 2028 when it enters the Australasian competition.

Local media reports said Johnston confirmed the move to his teammates at the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Tuesday, and the 31-year-old reposted a story about his signing on his social media feed along with the words "Yessssss sirrrrrrr".

Johnston broke Ken Irvine's 56-year-old record when he scored his 213th NRL try in mid-March, triggering a pitch invasion which included Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Although born and raised in Sydney, Johnston has Papuan heritage through his grandmother and played 12 tests for the country after winning one cap for Australia.

PNG is the only country in the world where rugby league, a football code formed after a split with rugby union over professionalism in the late 1890s, is the most popular sport.

The NRL's expansion into PNG is backed by A$600 million ($430 million) in funding over 10 years from Australia's federal government, which has concerns about China's security ambitions in the Pacific Islands.

The agreement allows the Australian government to cut off funding in the event that PNG signs a security or policing pact with China or another country.

The NRL said it had negotiated tax-free status for the players who relocate to the country, allowing Johnston to effectively double his salary by joining the PNG team, to be known as the Chiefs.

New South Wales halfback Jarome Luai, another big name in the NRL, flew to PNG capital Port Moresby in a private jet over the weekend and watched a local game with Prime Minister James Marape.

"To be the first high-profile player to come and show interest in our team is something we deeply appreciate," Marape told NRL.com.

"It sends a message that Papua New Guinea is ready, rugby league is strong here, and our future in the NRL is bright."

News Limited reports on Tuesday said Luai had also agreed to join the Chiefs. REUTERS