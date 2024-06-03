Rugby league-Former England, Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow dies at 41

FILE PHOTO: Rugby League - Super League - Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos - Super 8's - Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - September 22, 2017 Leeds Rhinos' Rob Burrow acknowledges the fans after the match Action Images/Craig Brough/File Photo REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Rugby League - Kevin Sinfield - The Extra Mile Challenge - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, Britain - November 23, 2021 Rob Burrow reacts after Kevin Sinfield completes his 101 mile run in 24 hours to raise money for motor neurone disease research Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Jun 03, 2024, 02:00 AM
Published
Jun 03, 2024, 02:00 AM

Former England and Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has died aged 41, the Super League club said on Sunday.

Burrow, who played for Leeds between 2001-2017 winning eight Super League titles, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend," read the family statement Leeds shared on social media platform X.

"Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the Rugby League field or during his battle with MND.

"He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more. The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and half years meant so much to Rob."

Burrow also represented England from 2004-13 and Great Britain in 2005-07. REUTERS

