Rugby league-Fans storm pitch as Rabbitohs' Johnston sets Australian try-scoring record

SYDNEY, March 13 - South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston touched down twice against fierce local rivals Sydney Roosters on Friday to become the most prolific try-scorer in Australian rugby league history.

Johnston's second try came just after halftime at Sydney Football Stadium and triggered an invasion of the pitch by fans, including Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - a lifelong Rabbitohs supporter.

The 31-year-old Johnston had equalled Ken Irvine’s long-standing record of 212 career tries 10 minutes before the break with a typically cool finish in the left corner.

Many fans in the sellout crowd had yet to take their seats for the second half when centre Latrell Mitchell made a break through midfield and released Johnston to score his 213th.

Despite threats on the big screen of fines of A$5,500 and a ban from National Rugby League matches for two years, thousands of fans flooded on the pitch and mobbed Johnston.

Johnston ended up on the losing side as the Roosters took local bragging rights with a 26-18 victory. REUTERS